St. Bernard Catholic Church youth group participates in Prayer and Action.
The week long event that took place in Topeka, was chaperoned by Deacon Jody Madden.
The group consisted of eight girls who attend Wamego or Wabaunsee High School.
The group helped elderly, ill, and those in need with painting, yard work, or clearing out clutter from homes. Some also assisted in painting at a local church and helped serve Mexican food at Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Fiesta Mexicana.
The group spent their evenings and slept in a local Catholic School.
In the evenings the youth played games, listened to presentations and talks by the leaders of the event, and spent extended times in prayer.
Madden's mother volunteered to come in each evening and be the chaperones in the ladies area overnight.
Prayer in Action was initially founded in the Salina diocese. Since it’s founding it has spread into the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas as well as other Catholic Dioceses. It is staffed by a group of typically six or seven college aged, or recently graduated, young men and women.
Those young men who staff it are typically seminarians. Seminarians are those who are either attending college or graduate school as they prepare to be ordained a Catholic priest.
It offers a great chance for the youth to witness mature young adults living their faith. It also allows them to see that some young people are called to greater things like a life of ordained ministry.
One perk of Prayer in Action is that it allows the youth to attend a less expensive, more local mission trip as compared to some alternatives out there.
In the recent past Prayer and Action has been based out of Seneca, Inner City Kansas City and now Most Pure Heart of Mary in Topeka.
Next year it will be located at yet another location to further assist the people of North East Kansas.
