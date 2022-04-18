St. George is closer to a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Safe Routes to School grant, Council Member Debby Werth announced at last Tuesday's meeting.
“They picked 57 to go into the next round,” she said, “ and we were in.”
A revised application needs to be submitted by May 13. As part of that application, the St. George City Council approved a Resolution of Support for the program, which included authorization for Mayor Tim Pralle to sign the application and submit any changes or additional information KDOT might request. The resolution passed 5-0.
Werth added the the city should know by the “end of May or first part of June” if their project was approved. Since it was divided into three parts, KDOT could approve any part, all parts or none of it.
Spring Clean-Up
The council decided the week-long spring clean-up will be April 30 through May 1. There will be at least two dumpsters St. George residents may use located on the property across from the park.
Sixth Street
Pralle reported the city was waiting to make the final payment until the grass is up and the wash out areas were addressed. There is also some clean-up needing to be done.
City Hall
Pralle, in a brief update, noted BG Consultants had some additional renderings at the Comprehensive Planning Meeting held the week before.
“They met with all the employees and made some small changes,” he said. “As of now, they are working on getting us an estimate. It looks like $2 million just for city hall and another $700,000 for the shop.”
He added he sent those numbers to the financial company, a plan might be available the next week.
Fun Run
The council voted to contribute $250 to a kidney disease fun run hosted by Rock Creek High School Chik-fil-la Leadership Academy. The involved students do a community service project each year.
Software
The council approved $750 for the annual Jayhawk software contract. The software is used for the court system.
Enrichment Team
The team noted the KAWnsas Fest will be held Sept. 10 this year. Additionally, the Easter Egg Hunt was a success with approximately 150 children attending.
Pet Tags
After some discussion, the council decided to check with local veterinarians to see if one would come to the pavilion in the park to give pet vaccinations this year. City dog registration would not be done at that time.
There was come concern about city liability if it was held in the shop again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.