St. George Elementary
Dear Santa, My name is Breyleigh and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when runnimymomsino. I want to ask you how do you make tooz? I would really like to find a LOL rag under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Hug my mom keen it 2. Kelpt mom kdisis.
Love, Breyleigh
Dear Santa, My name is Kyrie and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I resld dad to hard. I want to ask you wiey you are the bos of your elfs? I would really like to find a hot wees snok monstr under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Maik kofee for mom and dad 2. Maik mrs manly jir.
Love, Kyrie
Dear Santa, My name is Addison and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I tokt bak. I want to ask you wut is yor fafrit tipe of cookee? I would really like to fuind a kulreen under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Hllpt dad doo the dishis 2. Made moms brefist
Dear Santa, My name is unintelligible (but Santa knows) and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, exvept for the one time when I accidentally ockt my bruthr oaver I havint lisind to my mom and dad. How od u mac majic. I would really like to find a mechroniet under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. I helpt my mom and dad 2. I helpt do chorrs.
Love, unintelligible (but Santa knows)
Dear Santa, My name is Kylin and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I ded nuot lisin. I want to ask you h war yur rawdear? I would really like to find a uoonekrn under the tree for Christmas! I have done these nice things this year. 1. I help mif amle 1. Doo churs.
Love, Kylin
Dear Santa, My name is Logan and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I blnt oso to go to mylff enld hows. I want to ask you howd w do you make the presits? I would really like to find a frozen 2 elsa iress under the tree for Christmas! I have done these nice things this year. 1. Hel mom wit help dishis. 2. Ool to play im told.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa, My name is Aiden and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well except for the one time when I stood in my window naked in front of the neighbors while dancing! I want to ask you how do I become santa? Santa says ho ho ho! I would really like to find more books under the tree for Christmas! I have done these nice things this year. 1. Hug my little sister 2. Earing all my broccoli
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa, My name is Savanah and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I fite with my sistr. I want to ask you wat is yor favrite kookes. I would really like to find a new wathc unicorn PJS under the tree for Christmas! I have done these nice things this year. 1. Make the bed 2. Help daddy make dinner.
Love, Savanah
Dear Santa, My name is Kennedy and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I have dben good all these day. I want to ask you how do you fly? I would really like to find a kechan picture fram frummy family under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. I hep momy 2. I hep clen up the has.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa, My name is Elliott and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when kald momsus. I want to ask you wat is yor favorit? I would really like to find nref gun under the tree for Christmas. I have done these things this year. 1. Made a gingerbread house.
Love, Elliott
Dear Santa, My name is Parker and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when avery makx me mad. I want to ask you how I mak majik. I would really like to find a football gluve under the tree for Christmas. I have done these things this year. 1. Help kleen up 2. Be a good frend.
Love, Parker
Dear Santa, My name is Ava and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I did not go to bed on time. I want to ask you forseb. I would really like to find a skbod under the tree for christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Nice 2 dogs 2. Luvee my famule.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa, My name is Ty and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I was mean to my sistr. I want to ask you hou is roodof. I would really like to find a gaming set under the tree for Christmas.
Love, Ty
Dear Santa, My name is Cameran and I am 5 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when I ws men 2 my sister. I want to ask you a oresent. I would really like to find a spiderman mobill under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Shaird toys 2. I git dressed.
Love, Cameran
Dear Santa, My name is Everett and I am 6 years old. I have tried to be very good this year. Well, except for the one time when pet cat wink I wus tld not to. I want to ask you how do your rander fli. I would really like to find a fin box wif robot under the tree for Christmas. I have done these nice things this year. 1. Hepl othrs 2. Hepl mom.
Love, Everett
