St. Marys Elementary
Dear Santa, My name is Alex and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the candy you brought me last year! I have been normal this year. I would really like lego sets for Christmas because I want to bild them. I really need joy. On Christmas Eve, Ill be sure to leave cookies and carrets and maby candy canes for you and the reindeers.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa, My name is Braxton and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the presents, toys, and my pool table you brought me last year. I have been great this year. I would really like a lot of toy cars for Christmas necause they are fun to play with. I really need presents and toys. On Christmas Eve Ill be sure to leave cookies and milk and carrots for you and the reindeers.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa, My name is Scarlett and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the toys, candy, and artsets you brought me last year. I have been very good this year. I would really like an American girl doll puppy hous and the puppy and a lesh and a bed for christmas because for my American girl doll, I really need it so she can have a puppy. ON Christmas Eve, Ill be sure to leave carots cooikes and milk for you and the reindeer.
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa, My name is Anthony and I am eight years old. Thank you for the legos you brought last year. I have been good this year. I would really like legos or a ipad for christmas because there is nothing to do at my house. On Christmmas Eve Ill be sure to leave cookys and milk for you and the reindeers.
Love, Anothony
Dear Santa, My name is Landon and I am 7 years old. Thank you very much for the toys you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like a dog, all the piggie and elephant bnook for Crhistmas because I like to read and I will train the dog. I really need to be happy. On Christmas Eve Ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeers.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa, My name is Cambree and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the sanbox, and the LOL Dolls you brought me last year. I have been sooo good this year. I would really like more rare LOL Dolls for Christmas because they’re sooo pretty and shiny. I really need Slime slime slime. On Christmas Eve, Ill be sure to leave cookies, and reindeer chow and milk for you and the reindeers.
Love, Cambree
Dear Santa, My name is Rachel and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the presents you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a dog, keybord, and slime for Chrimstas because I would realy like a dog to play with. On Christmas Eve Ill be sure to leave a letter for you and the reindeers.
Love, Rachel
Dear Santa, My name is Mikael and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the lego you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like more legos for Christmas because I really love them, I really need more Ninjago legos . ON Christmas Eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeers.
Love, Mikael
Dear Santa, My name is Hallie and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the stroller that you brought me last year. I have been nice this year. I would really like a American girl doll and a lago set, and coloring set for christmas because it is really cool and I really want it. I really need a lago set. On Christmas eve Ill be sure to leave some cookeas and milk for you and the reindeers.
Love, Hallie
Dear Santa, My name is Jackson and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the Hoverboard you brought me last year. I am not sure if ive been good or bad this year. I would really like a monecrat red stone goulum for christmas because it looks really fun. I really need a exwing. Ill be sure to leave cookies and carrots for you and the reindeers.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa, My name is Reese and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the dolls you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like a hamster wheel for kids to fit in for christmas because it oooks really fun to play in. I really need to see my dog again. On Christmas Eve ill be sure to leave cookies, milk, and carrots for you and the reindeers.
Love, Reese
Dear Santa, My name is is Kasyn and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the racing cars you brought me last year! I have been awesome this year. I would really like r.c. helipcopter for crhistmas because they are fun and a little fast. I really need clothes. On Christmas Eve ill be sure to leave games for you and the reindeers.
Love, Kasyn
Dear Santa, My name is Logan and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the game you brought last year. I have been good this year. I would like a rare big lego shark because I like sharks. I really need a shark puzzle. On Christmas Eve I will leave milk cookies and carrots for you and the reindeers.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa, My name is Abby and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the candy you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like drone for christmas because llike drones. I really need a pet. On Christmas Eve ill be sure to leave cookies and carrots for you and the reindeers.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa, My name is Calvin and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the TV you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like a real elf for Christmas because I like an elf. I really need a Tv and computer. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave vookies and milk for you and the reindeers.
Love, Calvin
Dear Santa, My name is Kira and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the pillows you brought me last year. I hve been nice this year. I really like baby dolls for christmas because they are cute. I really need clothes. ON christmas eve Ill be sure to leave cookies and reindeer food for you and the reindeers.
Love, Kira
Dear Santa, My name is Bentley and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the R C car you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like a turtle for Christmas because they are fun. I really need a turtle. On Christmas Eve Ill be sure to leave cookes and raindeer food for you and the reindeers.
Love, Bentley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.