St. Marys “Red, White, and Blue” Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 3
- 8 a.m. — Volleyball and Softball Tournaments
- 9 a.m. — Patriotic 5K/10K Run
- 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Fire Department Open House
- 2 p.m. — Parade and Bike Parade, HWY 24 to Fifth Street
- 2:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. — Touch a Truck on Fifth Street
- 3 p.m. — Food Vendors, Face Painting, Glow Merch
- 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Carnival Games
- 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. — The Fallback, Easy Does It and Dave Roskinen
- 3:30 p.m. — Motion Martial Arts and Fitness Demo
- 5 p.m. — Parkour; LifeStar Lands on Field One
- 7 p.m. — K-State Skydive Team Field One; Free Games (Water Balloon Toss, Relay Races and More)
- 10 p.m. — Fireworks
