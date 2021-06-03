In observance of Memorial Day members of the St. Marys Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 placed flags throughout several local cemeteries with the help of community volunteers. The placement of the flags was part of the “Avenue of Flags” project, which seeks to honor the contributions of local military. Pictured are flags in Mt. Calvary and Valley View Cemeteries.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- Greg Mann selected as USD 320 interim superintendent
- 05-26-21 Update: 27 new positive COVID cases in Riley County
- Body Recovered from Lake
- USD 320 superintendent Tim Winter resigns
- Katt resigns as WHS principal
- Donald Tessendorf
- Wamego Mayor Bill Ditto resigns as mayor
- Manhattan man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Child
- Frank G. Thompson
- A LIFE OF SERVICE IS A LIFE WELL-LIVED
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.