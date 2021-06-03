In observance of Memorial Day members of the St. Marys Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 placed flags throughout several local cemeteries with the help of community volunteers. The placement of the flags was part of the “Avenue of Flags” project, which seeks to honor the contributions of local military. Pictured are flags in Mt. Calvary and Valley View Cemeteries.

