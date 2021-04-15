The St. Marys Bears and Rock Creek Mustangs traveled to Mid-East League rival Wabaunsee for a cold Friday track meet.
Hope Garland was a standout sprinter for the Lady Bears, winning the 100m and 200m. Grace Fike had a double gold performance for Rock Creek, winning the long jump and triple jump. Mustang Yanci Spiller also took home two golds, as he won the triple jump and 300m hurdles.
St. Marys Girls
• 4x800m – 4th, 11:41.31
• 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 2nd, 18.17
• 100m – Hope Garland, 1st, 13:51; Lanie Mott, 2nd, 12.69; Genna Crosby, 4th, 14:14;
• 1600m – Rilee Stelter, 9th, 7:05.4
• 4x100m – A-Team, 1st, 54.13; B-Team, 3rd, 55.7
• 400m – Guin McCann, 3rd, 1:09.34
• 300m H – Johnson, 2nd, 53.69; Brenna Smith, 3rd, 55.54
• 800m – Stelter, 9th, 3:09.89; Catherine Rainey, 11th, 3:42.69
• 200m – Garland, 1st, 28.21; Mott, 2nd, 28.95
• 4x400m –A-Team, 3rd, 5:03.3; B-Team, 4th, 5:13.7
• High Jump – Grace Smith, 3rd, 4’2”
• Long Jump – Smith, 2nd, 15’9”; Josie Hurd, 7th, 13’7”
• Triple Jump – Smith, 3rd, 32’2”
• Shot Put – Claire Foster, 4th, 29’11”; Margaret Foster, 5th, 29’5.25”; Kassondra Shibler, 6th, 27’5”
• Discus – C Foster, 4th, 72’2”; Shibler, 6th, 68’2”; M Foster, 9th, 65’2.5”
• Javelin – M Foster, 3rd, 80’4”; Crosby, 4th, 68’10”; Shibler, 6th, 68’5”
• Throwers Relay – 1st, 1:05.23
St. Marys Boys
• 4x800m – A-Team, 2nd, 10:10.99; B-Team, 3rd, 10:56.39
• 110m H – Connor Biswell, 3rd, 18:81
• 100m – Levi Jukes, 6th, 11.56; Cody Dedonder, 9th, 11.84; Tamaureon Lotridge, 12th, 12.24
• 1600m – Tug Wilson, 8th, 5:43.69; Layne Delong, 12th, 6:15.37
• 4x100m – A-Team, 2nd, 45.95; B-Team, 5th, 47.99
• 400m – Kason Gomez, 5th, 58.33; Danny Moylan, 7th, 59.12; Zach Shibler, 11th, 1:05.07
• 300m H – Biswell, 5th, 50.69
• 800m – Delong, 14th, 3:17.29
• 200m – Jukes, 4th, 23.6; Dedonder, 6th, 24.9; Lotridge, 10th, 26.08
• 4x400m – A-Team, 3rd, 4:02.68; B-Team, 4th, 4:11.15
• High Jump – Abram Huaracha, 4th, 5’4”
• Long Jump – Noah Jacobson, 2nd, 19’.5”; Keller Hurla, 5th, 17’9”
• Triple Jump – Jacobson, 2nd, 39’8”; Hurla, 6th, 37’4”
• Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 8th, 35’1.5”; Josh Browning, 10th, 32’5.5”; Wyatt Cruz, 14th, 30’4.5”
• Discus – Deiter, 9th, 97’9”; Austin Marshall, 12th, 75’1”; Browning, 14th, 69’2”
• Javelin – Deiter, 6th, 111’1”; Browning, 7th, 108’1”; Cruz, 15th, 74’3”
• Throwers Relay – 2nd, 52.08
Rock Creek Girls
• 4x800m – 3rd, 11:17.36
• 100m – Abby Wick, 5th, 16:16; Erica Arnold, 9th, 14.82
• 4x100m – 2nd, 55.7
• 400m – Evie Gill, 2nd, 1:08.87; Kya Klingenberg, 4th, 1:09.52
• 800m – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 2:48.22; Lauren Gill, 7th, 2:55.59
• 4x400m – 2nd, 4:50.4
• High Jump – Arnold, 2nd, 4’4”
• Long Jump – Grace Fike, 1st, 15’11”
• Triple Jump – Fike, 1st, 35’.5”
Rock Creek Boys
• 110m H – Ethan Karnes, 2nd, 18.37
• 100m – Brandon Geyer, 3rd, 11.22; Brooks Whaley, 8th, 11.83; Brad Skinner, 14th, 12.56
• 1600m – Ian Clark, 6th, 5:41.57
• 4x100m – 3rd, 46.21
• 400m – Grant Dugan, 10th, 1:03.99
• 300m H – Yanci Spiller, 1st, 46.43; Karnes, 3rd, 49.05
• 800m – Clark, 8th, 2:32.79
• 200m – Geyer, 5th, 23.77; Skinner, 8th, 25.96
• High Jump – Spiller, 3rd, 5’6”; Dugan, 6th, 5’
• Triple Jump – Spiller, 1st, 43’1”; Dugan, 9th, 32’2”
• Shot Put – Ty Griffin, 12th, 31’11.5”; Braden Troyer, 18th, 26’
• Discus – Griffin, 4th, 117’8.5”
• Javelin – Troyer, 16th, 72’4”
Boys Team Results
Perry-Lecompton, 1st, 123; Olpe, 2nd, 92; Cornerstone Family, 3rd, 76; St. Marys, 4th, 69; Rock Creek, 5th, 59.5; Wabaunsee, 6th, 52; Rossville, 7th, 22; Northern Heights, 8th, 15; Northeast Kansas Saints, 9th, .5
Girls Team Results
St. Marys, 1st, 141; Olpe, 2nd, 97; Rock Creek, 3rd, 68; Rossville, 4th, 57; Wabaunsee, 5th, 44; Northern Heights, 6th, 41; Northeast Kansas Saints, 7th, 29; Cornerstone Family, 8th, 24; Perry-Lecompton, 9th, 18; St. Xavier, 10th, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.