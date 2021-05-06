St. Marys High school
St. Marys High School Graduation will be held May 16 at 4 p.m. in the gym.
The school will be allowing 50 percent capacity, roughly 16 guests per graduate.
Masks will be required for all that attend and each attendee will be screened at the door.
Rossville High School
Rossville High School Graduation will take place May 16 at 2 p.m. in the Rossville High School Main Gym. Attendees are by invitation only and will be limited to 15 per graduate.
