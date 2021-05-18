The following scholarships have been earned by St. Marys High School Seniors.
Senior Scholarships
• Kristin Dee Morford Athletic Scholarship -- Jordan Harrison
• Kaw Valley Education Association Scholarship -- Danny Moylan & Allie Johnson
• Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completers --Jordan Harrison and Jacob Fox
• Kansas Honor Scholar -- Courtney Reiners, Lanie Mott, Jordan Harrison, Jacob Fox, Lizzie Carlson
• FCE Scholarship -- Jacie Schindler
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship -- Jacob Lett and Jacob Fox
• Jere Miller Charitable Trust Scholarship -- Allie Johnson, Jayla Johnson, Laura Herrington, Brenna Wilson
• St. Marys Alumni Association Scholarship -- Jordan Harrison, Danny Moylan, Lanie Mott
• St. Marys High School Scholarship -- Danny Moylan
• St. Marys Masonic -- Hannah Garland, Laura Herrington, Allie Johnson, Jayla Johnson, Danny Moylan
• Virginia Hickey Literary Club Scholarship -- Allie Johnson
• Karen Lett Memorial Scholarship – Jayla Johnson
• Dale Dennis Excellence in Education Award -- Danny Moylan
• Bryan Lindstrom Inspirational Scholarship -- Danny Moylan
• PEO Scholarship -- Laura Herrington
• Wamego Telephone Company -- Courtney Reiners
• Joel Berens Memorial Scholarship -- Danny Moylan
• Pottawatomie Recycling Committee Scholarship -- Jacob Fox
• Bank of the Flint Hills -- Brenna Wilson
FFA and Agriculture Scholarships
• Kyle Morgan Memorial Scholarship ($250) -- Nick Sopocci
• Andrew T. Sopoci Memorial Scholarship ($100) -- Will Homan
• Schoemann Family FFA Award ($50) – Genna Crosby
• JB Pearl Family FFA Award ($100) Matthew Goodson
• $100 Dan Brunin Family FFA Award ($100) -- Allie Johnson
• Gude Family Leadership Award ($200) -- Jayla Johnson
• FFA Ag Mech Award ($50/each) -- Matthew Goodson, Will Homan
• DeKalb Ag Accomplishment Award ($100) -- Jayla Johnson
