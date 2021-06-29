St. Marys
St. Marys “Red, White, and Blue” Independence Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3. The list of events is below:
- 8 a.m. — Volleyball and Softball Tournaments
- 9 a.m. — Patriotic 5K/10K Run
- 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Fire Department Open House
- 2 p.m. — Parade and Bike Parade, HWY 24 to Fifth Street
- 2:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. — Touch a Truck on Fifth Street
- 3 p.m. — Food Vendors, Face Painting, Glow Merch
- 3 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Carnival Games
- 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. — The Fallback, Easy Does It and Dave Roskinen
- 3:30 p.m. — Motion Martial Arts and Fitness Demo
- 5 p.m. — Parkour; LifeStar Lands on Field One
- 7 p.m. — K-State Skydive Team Field One; Free Games (Water Balloon Toss, Relay Races and More)
- 10 p.m. — Fireworks
Wamego
Wamego’s Celebrate Freedom, Independence Day Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 4. The list of events is below:
- 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. — Antique Tractor Show at the Ball Diamonds
- 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. — Walter P. Chrysler Car Show at City Park
- 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ice Cream and Cake at the Historical Society
- 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Pork Sandwich and Pie at Sixth and Lincoln
- 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Bar at The Columbian Theatre
- 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Watermelon Feed at the City Park Shelter
- 1:30 p.m. — NO 2021 Hot Wheels Races at City Park
- 1:30 p.m. — 2 p.m. — “Boomtown 1 & 2 — Behind the Fence” First Screening at The Columbian Theatre
- 2 p.m. — Patriotic Vocal Concert at Sixth and Lincoln
- 2 p.m. — 10 p.m. — Carnival
- 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Parade Food Court at Bittmann Mercantile Parking Lot
- 3 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. — “Boomtown 1 & 2 — Behind the Fence” Second Screening at The Columbian Theatre
- 4 p.m. — RED Parking Shuttle Begins Running at Wamego High School Football Field
- 4 p.m. — GREEN Parking Shuttle Begins Running at Wamego Middle School
- 5 p.m. — 6 p.m. — NO 2021 Bicycle Parade at Wall Street
- 6 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Parade down Main Street
- 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. — Pre-Show Concert at Rec Complex
- 10 p.m. — 10:35 p.m. Fireworks at Rec Complex
- 10:35 p.m. — 11 p.m. Post-Show Concert at Rec Complex
