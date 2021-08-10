Do you have a story to tell? Mary Pinard and Beth Wynstra, professors at Babson College, will be collecting stories for Theater at the Ruin, to be held in June 2022. All storytelling sessions will be held in the Little House in Volland. The story will be recorded at your discretion. Additional opportunities for story-sharing, in-person and virtual, will be provided at a later date. Submitted stories will be adapted for the community theater project, with Pinard writing the script and Wynstra directing local actors.
Go to thevollandstore.com or call 785-499-3616 to sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.