Symphony in the Flint Hills to Feature Grammy Award-winner Béla Fleck
Tickets for June 13 Signature Event on sale March 7
Cottonwood Falls, Kan. - The 2020 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will take place on Wade Pasture, a private ranch in Wabaunsee County, Kan. on June 13. For the first time in the event's history, world-class musician Béla Fleck will join the Kansas City Symphony as this year's guest artist.
Fleck is a 15-time Grammy Award winner, nominated in more categories than any other artist in Grammy history. He is a creative force globally in bluegrass, jazz, classical pop, rock and world beat. Fleck is currently performing his concerto worldwide with symphonies, collaborating with African artists such as Oumou Sangare, playing a banjo and mandolin duet with Chris Thile and continues to perform with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, 25 years after the band's inception.
"This is the first time we've had a world-renowned banjo player perform the sunset concert with the Kansas City Symphony at our Signature Event. We're thrilled to have Béla join us as our special guest this year. It's going to be an unforgettable concert," said Leslie VonHolten, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual event that falls on the second Saturday in June. The daylong event features food and beverage, prairie walks, story circle with cowboy poetry, inspirational talks, the sunset concert by the Kansas City Symphony, stargazing and an after-concert dance band. To celebrate the 2020 theme - stone - masonry demonstrations will take place on site and presentations will explore the dynamic geologic and cultural impact of Flint Hills stone. BNSF Railway is the Major Presenting Sponsor for the sixth year in a row.
In the event of weather impacting this year's event, there are three contingency plans in place:
"After the loss of last year's event because of a microburst - our first cancellation in 14 years - we have worked tirelessly to find solutions if we are forced to cancel again because of weather," said VonHolten. "We are grateful for our long-term sponsors, patrons, and ticket holders who have rallied to support us and our collective passion for the mission of Symphony in the Flint Hills. We are eager to sing 'Home on the Range' with everyone again under the prairie sunset."
Tickets for the 2020 Signature Event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at https://symphonyintheflinthills2020.eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $95 plus tax for adults and $50 plus tax for children 12 and under.
For more information, call 620-273-8955 or visit SymphonyInTheFlintHills.org.
