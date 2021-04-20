(Alma, Kansas, April 15, 2021) To conclude the virtual exhibit Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County, Mike Beam, Secretary of Agriculture, and ranchers Joe Carpenter and Barb Downey share a conversation about the important role land plays in their lives. This video conversation, Tallgrass Prairie | Ranchers View was filmed at Downey Ranch by Shreepad Joglekar. The video will be released on the The Volland Store’s website on Thurs., April 22 at 7 p.m., where it will remain for future viewing. For more details, visit thevollandstore.com.
The video takes a personal look into what living on the land means to Carpenter and Downey. As they discuss the importance of stewarding their land for the future, it is clear what the priorities are – family and a feeling of personal responsibility for caring for the land. Sustainability is necessary, and the rocky, rolling terrain of the Flint Hills excels at growing nutritious grass for cattle. Good management of the grass and the animals that graze on it ensures a viable economy not only for the rancher, but also for the surrounding community.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County was designed by committee members representing the local community. They have worked steadily since May 2021, discussing what makes the community unique and how to look ahead to the future. In addition to the virtual exhibit, the Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America is currently on display at The Volland Store through April 25th. Reservations are required and can be made online.
