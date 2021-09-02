“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world. But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.”
In the Bible verses written above, we read both of the God of all grace and our adversary the devil! We read that God cares for people and that the devil, as a roaring lion walks about, seeking whom he may devour. We read that God can be trusted with our care, and that the devil needs to be resisted. We learn that God gives all grace, and that the devil is the great opponent of safety.
Since, the beginning of time, as recorded in the Bible book of Genesis, the devil has been the opposer of truth and righteousness! Instead of helping people to thrive in every way in their lives, Satan has worked to destroy and maim them. The God of all grace seeks to make people perfect (complete, mended, and restored) stablished, strengthened, and settled, and provides eternal glory in Heaven, and worship for the Believer in Christ. The destruction and devouring of the devil takes people to Hell and the Lake of Fire.
Because of the clarity of Holy Writ regarding God and Satan, the call of God goes out to each person in the world to examine themselves as to the master that they presently serve! The answer of God rings back to each of us, to seek the eternal glory by Christ Jesus and His sacrifice and payment for our sins on the cross of Calvary. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
When we believe with our heart the good news of Christ dying, and completely paying our sin debt, and then confess the Lord Jesus with our mouth in prayer, we become an eternal child of the Living God. Romans 10: 9-13 Satan and sin have no more dominion over us. Romans 6:14 The victory of God is eternally ours!
I trust that you will…give diligence to make your calling and election sure today! II Peter 1:10
