The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) urges Riley County Residents to “Know Before You Go” in advance of travelover spring break as it relates to the ongoing outbreak of novel coronavirus, COVID-19. If you are traveling for spring break, take the following precautions:
Monitor travel alerts. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
Do not travel if you are sick
You can take preventative steps to ensure you stay healthy while traveling by following the steps below
Do not leave the hotel or resort if you are sick, and seek care of needed
RCHD and area healthcare providers are working hard to keep Riley County healthy, but we need your help. Upon returning home, if you develop symptoms including a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact both the Riley County Health Department and your healthcare provider, and alert them of the location of your recent travel.
At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Riley County. RCHD routinely investigates infectious diseases and takes preventative measures, based on CDC guidance, to minimize the spread of disease. The Riley County Health Department will only report confirmed cases of infectious disease and will promptly inform the public if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a Riley County resident.
You can take preventative actions to protect yourself and fellow Riley Countians from illness, including COVID-19, by
following these steps:
Practice hand hygiene
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
Avoid close contact to people who are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash
Stay home if you are experiencing fever or any other symptoms of illness
Clean surfaces with a disinfectant, especially if those surfaces have been touched by someone who is sick
To stay informed with the most up-to-date information, visit the RCHD novel coronavirus webpage:
http://www.rileycountyks.gov/1857/Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV
