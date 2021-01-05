Alma – The Volland Store is honored to be one of six venues in Kansas to host the traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibition examines the changing landscape of rural America. Ironically but appropriately, the exhibition is changing its form as well. Hosting a safe experience during the current pandemic will be our priority, and innovative efforts by county residents are navigating changing times by planning a mostly virtual exhibit. The Volland Store is planning online and outside-the-box (aka the four walls of the Volland Store) festivities to occur during the time the exhibit was originally scheduled, March 13, 2021 through April 25, 2021.
Volunteer committees have worked steadily since June planning an extensive complementary exhibit, “Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County.” This local exhibit examines the evolving landscape of our local county, expanding the knowledge and understanding of our unique culture. Luckily, the on-line approach will reach an audience far larger than physical attendance could provide.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded. Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to focus creatively on new opportunities for growth and development.
The Volland Store will share on its website and Facebook page the thought-provoking ideas provided by the Smithsonian in the “Crossroads” exhibition, as well as offering an extraordinary look into the history and culture of our local area. The unique digital content is specifically created for this event, with community input and help from the Wabaunsee County Historical Society. The Volland Store is looking for support in making this exhibit a true reflection of our county. Everyone is invited to join the effort: sponsors, volunteers, and experts in local history are needed to produce an authentic exhibit of who we are today, one that we will be proud to present to the world. To join in this effort, please contact Patty Reece or Mindy Chaffin at 785-499-3616 and leave a message, or email info@thevollandstore.com.
The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), Humanities Kansas, and local host institutions.
