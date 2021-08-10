Knowledge is power and having the right tools to fight fraud can make a huge difference. Knowledge can also help those you love and want to protect. We put together a list of the five most important resources about Social Security scams you should know about:
- Read and share our fact sheet Beware of Social Security Phone Scams to learn how to spot fake calls and emails at www.ssa.gov/fraud/assets/materials/EN-05-10535.pdf.
- Visit our Office of the Inspector General’s Scam Awareness page at oig.ssa.gov/scam for information on phone scams — and how to report them.
- Read our blog post at blog.ssa.gov/protecting-your-social-security-number-from-identity-theft to learn how to protect your Social Security number from identity theft.
- Create your own personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activity.
- Visit our Fraud Prevention and Reporting page at www.ssa.gov/fraud to understand how we combat fraud.
Please share these resources about scams with your friends and family — and help us spread the word on social media.
