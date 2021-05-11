A Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture course (tractor safety) will be conducted on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, at KanEquip, 18035 East Hwy 24, Wamego. The class will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the first day and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the second day. The cost is $30 which includes materials and lunch both days.
The course is taught by KSU Extension Agents from Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties and is recommended for youths age 12 and older. This is an excellent course that covers many areas of Farm Safety including Safety Basics on the Farm, Working with Livestock, Using Pesticides and Chemicals, Grain Bins, Anhydrous Ammonia, Tractor safety, Using Power Take-Off, and Operating Skid Steers and ATVs. Any youth 14 or 15 years old who will operate a tractor, work with livestock or doing other qualifying farm labor for someone other than their parent is required to pass the course to be legally employed. Youth working on a family farm with their parents are encouraged to attend to learn safety skills on a farm. Youths age 12 and 13 are welcome to participate in the class, but cannot be certified until age 14. Youth 16 years old and older are also welcome to attend.
Two hours of practical tractor experience is also required for certification. A parent or employer will supervise the two hours of practical experience at a later date. Actual tractor driving will not be included in the safety course.
The registration deadline to enroll in the Hazardous Occupations Safety Training course is May 28. Contact the Pottawatomie County Extension Office at 785-457-3319 to enroll or register online at www.pottawatomie.ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.