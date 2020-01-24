Traffic Accident on Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24th, a fatality crash occurred in the 4400 block of
Tuttle Creek Boulevard involving two pedestrians and a Riley County plow truck.
“The accident is a tremendous tragedy for all those personally involved and our community as a whole,” Marvin Rodriguez, Chairman of the Board of County
Commissioners said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the accident.”
Riley County is fully cooperating with the Kansas Highway Patrol investigation of the accident. Any questions should be directed to the Public Information Officer Trooper Ben Gardner. He can be reached at (785) 577-7258 or benjamin.gardner@ks.gov.
