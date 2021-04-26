Traffic on the north end of the K-99 reconstruction project in Wabaunsee County will be moved to the shoo-fly detour on Tuesday, April 27, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project will start two miles north of I-70, ending just south of K-18, from mile marker 166 to mile marker 171, approximately three miles south of Wamego.
The shoo-fly detour will carry traffic for about one-half mile to allow for construction on the project to continue. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in this area.
When the contractor needs to move dirt and rock across the highway, traffic will be controlled using a flagging operation or temporary signal to stop traffic for a truck to cross. Expected completion of the total project is summer of 2022. Motorists should expect minimal delays.
Ebert Construction Co. of Wamego is the contractor on the $12.6 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.