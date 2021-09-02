Don and Betty Bretz, former Wamego residents, will be observing their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept 13th. No reception is planned. A trip next spring is planned.
They now live at Lake Wabaunsee. 335 E. Flint Hills Dr. Alma KS 66401
Updated: September 3, 2021 @ 11:46 am
