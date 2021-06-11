Jessica Fritz Married Clayton McMillan

Helen and Wyatt McMillan are happy to announce the marriage of their dad, Clayton Obadiah McMillan, to Jessica Maxine Fritz on June 27, 2020, at Iron Clad in Wamego, KS. They were bound in matrimony by family friend, Valeyta Althouse.
Jessica is the daughter of Shannon Fritz, Wamego, and Jerry Loper, Portland, IN. She is the granddaughter of Norla Todd, Topeka; Jim Todd, Olathe; and John and the late Peggy Loper, Portland, IN.
Clayton is the son of Eliza Moreno, Gatesville, TX, and Clayton E. McMillan, China Springs, TX. He is the grandson of Gilbert and the late Rosa Moreno, Gatesville, TX, and the late Buck and Geraldine McMillan.
The matron’s of honor were friends of the bride, Ashley Emig, Wamego; Cassi Swenson, Wamego; and Janeal Grisak, Friend, NE. The junior bridesmaid was Raylynn Lolley, sister of the bride. Helen McMillan, daughter of the groom, was the flower girl.
The best men were Nick Zaragoza, Valley Mills, TX; Andrew Grisak, Friend, NE; and Jared Davis, Leander, TX. The honorary best man was Yazi Remigio, Yorktown, VA. Wyatt McMillan, son of the groom, was the ring bearer.
Jessica is a 2009 graduate of Wamego High School. She is currently employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a clerk for the Health Services Patient Liaison Program.
Clayton is a 2008 graduate of Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills, TX. He is currently attending Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX, in the solar engineering program. The happy couple resides in Gatesville, TX.
