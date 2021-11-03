Aaron Michael Petit, 36, passed away on October 31, 2021, from complications from a head injury.
He was born in Glens Falls, NY on July 17, 1985, to Leo and Denise Petit. Aaron grew up in St. Mary’s from the time he was three years old and was often seen accompanying his dad on jobs around town. He was known for his work ethic, his big smile, his quirky sense of humor and his penchant for playing pranks on people. Aaron loved to work with his hands. If you asked him to build it, he could. He was generous with his time and efforts.
As an adult, he lived and worked in Louisiana where he overcame incredible adversity while strengthening his faith in God. He moved back to Kansas and settled in Wichita, having met the love of life, Sarah McKinney and her little boy, Jackson, and her daughter Cara.
He is survived, not only by Sarah, Jackson and Cara, but by his parents, Leo and Denise Petit ; his sisters, Heather (Alfredo) Rodriguez, Tanya (Rick Twombly), Colette (Aaron King), Andrea (Eric) Rodriguez, Clare (Gabe) Dagenais, Camille (Nico Jones), Celine, Marie (Will Peek), Denise and Joan; his brothers, Joseph (Antoinette McWilliams), Daniel, Roger (Madison Shoptese) and Nicolas; his grandmother, Irene Petit, his godmother, Marie Purdy, and all of his many aunts and uncles.
His child like humor made him a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. His infectious laughter drew them to him. He will be remembered by Sam and Wade; Luciana, Monica, Micaela, Susana and Gabriela; Noah, Nico and Makenna; Ruth and Isaac; Teagan, Violeta and Rafael, and Amir.
Aaron was preceded in death by grandfather Adelor Potvin(1983), his grandmother Arlene Potvin (2000), his little brother Benedict (2007), his grandfather, Roger Petit (2008), his niece Mia Rose (2017), his niece Evie (2019) and his Aunt Marguerite (2020).
Requiem Mass will be at 7:15 A.M. Saturday. November 6, 2021, at Assumption Chapel. Interment will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys. A Rosary will be recited at 5:20 P.M. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the church. Aaron will lie in state at the funeral home from 1:30 until 3:30 P.M. Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculata Church Building Fund or Piper Funeral Home for funeral expenses and sent in care of the funeral home. Piper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.