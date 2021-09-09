In celebration of Alberta May (Grieshaber) Lichte, May 4, 1932 to August 31, 2021.
On May 4, 1932, Alberta was born to Albert and Louise (Thowe) Grieshaber in rural St. Marys, Kansas. She attended school in Kansas and graduated with a specialist degree in education. Alberta was an elementary school teacher and taught in the states of Kansas and Missouri for thirty three years.
On March 25, 1972, Alberta was united in marriage to Reverend Melvin F. Lichte, and became a stepmother to Richard and Carolyn. Alberta enjoyed attending services at St. Lucas United Church of Christ where she was a member of the women’s fellowship and the minister’s wives.
Alberta and Melvin traveled the globe together visiting countries on several continents. She enjoyed playing the organ, piano, and had a love of music.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Melvin. She leaves to mourn by her passing her brothers Daniel, Charles and Raymond Grieshaber, her sister-in-law Gladys, stepson Richard (Susan) Lichte, step daughter Carolyn, grandchildren Melissa, Rachel, Evelyn, Adam, and their families, her three great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service in St. Louis, MO and interment in Lexington, MO to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
