St. Marys-Alice E. Otting Seitz, of St Marys passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Alice was born May 9th 1932 in Nemaha County Kansas east of Seneca, the second daughter of Lawrence and Loretta Haverkamp Otting. She attended school at Union Dale Country School near Oneida and later at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Seneca graduating in 1950.
Her first job was at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Topeka, later she worked at the Nemaha County Courthouse in the County Clerk's office. Alice worked in Doctors Conrad M. Barnes and William R. Lentz office in Seneca. Alice then worked for Doctor Fred Brown in St. Marys. Her last job was in Allied Clinical Services for the State of Kansas, retiring in 1996.
Alice was a longtime member of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys Historical Society, Daughters of Isabella, American Legion Auxiliary, several card and domino groups, adoration at the church and was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in the personnel office and information desk. Alice organized and managed five teams from the four area churches to serve as volunteers at the Lets Help Kitchen in Topeka to help serve Saturday brunch.
In 1959, Alice married William J. Seitz from St. Marys at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Seneca and moved to St. Marys. Bill and Alice owned and operated Mr. D's Drive In for 11 years and Seitz Jewelry Store for a short time.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Joe, sister Donna Koehler, and two brothers Bob and Jerry Otting.
Alice and Bill adopted three children; Joseph R. Seitz, James E. Seitz, Pittsburg, KS; and Janet (John) Valentine, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Joe, Jack, Jeff, Emma, Noah and Nicholas; sister, Jeannette Toby, Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday August 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.
Alice will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the Rosary at 7:00 PM Friday, August 20 at Piper Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in care of Piper Funeral Home 714 Maple St, St. Marys, KS 66536.
