Arlet Lorraine Green, 93, of Onaga, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Onaga Health and Rehab Center.
Arlet was born in Mullan, Idaho on June 7, 1927, the daughter of Victor and Esther (Swanberg) Carlson.
Arlet was first and foremost a housewife, taking care of her five children. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and playing games, especially cards and dominos. She liked to bowl and, was on a bowling league in Kansas City. She loved to travel and spend time with her kids and grandkids.
Arlet married Charles “Earl” Green, Sr., in 1948. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1966. They lived in Washington where she attended college at Walla Walla University. Due to Earl’s health, they moved to Onaga, Kansas in 1962. Arlet then worked at Pyramid Manufacturing. She moved to Carbondale, Kansas in 1975, where she worked as a Laundry Attendant for the State Hospital until she retired in 1992. She then moved back to the Onaga area.
Arlet is survived by her children, Billie Jean, St. John, Virgin Islands, Amy Corlene (Dale) Kufahl, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Kathy (Donn) Teske, Wheaton, Kansas, and James Russel (Laura) Green, Harker Heights, Texas; her sister, Jean Estell, Harrah, Oklahoma; seventeen grandchildren and thirty-nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bennett Carlson and her son, Charles Earl, Jr. in 1992.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Onaga. Arlet will lie-in-state from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at the church for the public to pay their respects. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Fellowship Baptist Church and those may be sent in care of Kufahl Funeral Home. Condolences may be left by signing the guestbook at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.