Betty Jean Bussart Clark passed away on February 7, 2021, in Farmington, NM. She was born July 16, 1925 in Beloit, KS, and was a lifelong resident of Wamego. She was the daughter of Charles and Julia Bussart, sister to Ernest, Erv, Val Bussart, and Marie Weixelman. All of which preceded her in death, and Patricia Myers of Topeka, KS. Internment will be February 15 in Farmington.
