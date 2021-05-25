Betty Marie Schuetz, 88, of Paxico, Kansas, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Aldergates Village in Topeka. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Betty was born December 21, 1932, in Alma, Kansas, the daughter of August “Lee” and Selena “Lena” Schmitt Berroth. She attended local schools and graduated from Paxico High School. She then received her business certificate from Clark Business School in Topeka.
Betty worked for nine years as the secretary for the Paxico Schools. Then for 21 years, she was the Executive Assistant for the Kansas Secretary of Aging. She was an active member of the Paxico Senior Citizen Center and served in many capacities including president. Betty also was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the church’s Altar Sodality.
Betty was a people’s advocate for the Kansas Area Agency on Aging and always willing to help others with problems and concerns facing older individuals. She enjoyed making quilts with an active quilting group and tending her flower beds. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren.
Betty married Thomas Herman Schuetz on September 3, 1951, in Newbury. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2018.
Betty is survived by her children; Carla Roth (Bob), Cave Creek, Arizona, John Schuetz (Kelly), Topeka, Greg Schuetz (Linda), Paxico, and Gary Schuetz, Paxico; her grandchildren, Robin Heard (Scott), Gilbert, Arizona, Heather Fleming (Jason), Cave Creek Arizona, Mallory Schuetz, Topeka, Mitch Schuetz, Lawrence, Justin Schuetz (Chelsea), Alma, and Cody Schuetz (Crystal), Alma; her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Hope Fleming, Lily, Brayson and Taisley Schuetz; her sister, Jean Tanner, Larned; and her brother, Ron Berroth (Diane), Topeka. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Art Berroth, Larry Berroth, Joe Berroth, Brad Berroth and Sue Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury, north of Paxico. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Paxico Senior Center and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book and leave a condolence at www.campanellastewart.com.
