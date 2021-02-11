Brent Wayne Burleson, 62, passed away on February 3, 2021, at home with his family after a very brief battle with cancer. Brent was born on November 2, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas. He is survived by his daughters; Angel Urton (James), Adriane Stone (Jacob), Alicia Kolde; his mother Carolyn Burleson; 3 sisters Sondra Searcy (Kent), Cheryl Heverin (John), Lisa Ekstrom (Curt); 5 nieces Angie, Becky, Amanda, Hannah, Samantha; and 5 nephews, Obi, Joey, Danny, Matt, and Kaleb. Brent was a grandfather of 6 and was preceded in death by his father Emmett Burleson and his nephew Josh. Brent lived his life to the fullest! He served in the Navy, played guitar in his younger days, rode motocross, made the best wine, and ran triathlons. He was as wild as he was charming. He loved fast cars, loud motorcycles, and was always telling crazy stories with his friends and family. Brent’s best friend was his Labrador Zephyr Mae. She was more than a companion to him; she was his everything. When Brent left this world to go home to his Savior there is no doubt that Zephie was there to lead him home. A celebration of Brent’s life will be held at Bradley’s Corner Cafe on February 14th, 5pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Shawnee County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- Brent Wayne Burleson
- 02-08-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
- Wamego mask mandate extended
- Purple PAWS reports record number of adoptions in 2020
- Robert Arthur Brunner, 51
- Riley County to roll out updated vaccine registration form
- Rex White
- 02-01-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
- 02-08-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 23 new positive COVID-19 cases
- Lawrence Joseph Hieger
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.