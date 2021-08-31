Calvin Wayne “Cal” Myron, 79, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A visitation will be on September 11, 2021, from 2-4pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. www.campanellastewart.com.
