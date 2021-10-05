Captain Gerald (Jerry) Peddicord, U.S. Navy (retired), age of 102, died Sunday, October 3rd at Grayson Place of Denison, TX.
He was born on a Kansas farm November 16, 1918, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Peddicord and married Virginia Harnsberger of Newport News, VA, on March 30, 1944. They had two children, son Craig, and daughter, Cynthia. Mrs. Peddicord died suddenly on January 8, 1964. Jerry later married Cozy Lee (Pate) Dyer on December 21, 1970, in Durant, Oklahoma. She has two children, Richard Pate and Bernice Gray. Cozy preceded Jerry in death on March 18, 2014.
Jerry was a retired navy captain, having spent 33 years in the Navy, primarily as a carrier fighter pilot and was a combat veteran of World War II and Korea. He was awarded the following campaign ribbons and commendations from his service in the wars: American campaign, Asiatic-Pacific theater with three stars, European theater, Navy Unit Commendation with one star, China extended, National Defense Service and the United Nations Medal (Korea).
Jerry graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy December 19, 1941, and received a masters degree in physics from UCLA in 1951. He was a charter member of Lakeway United Methodist Church in Pottsboro, TX.
He retired from the Navy in 1969 and took a position as manager of the Tanglewood Resort and Country Club on Lake Texoma and resigned after ten years to become a dedicated volunteer for many community and civic organizations in Grayson County, TX. He was a member of twenty-two local state, and national civic, fraternal and charitable organizations.
Surviving are his son Craig Peddicord and wife Buffy, of Canton, GA, granddaughter, Kimmy Cousins and husband James and their three children, Caroline, Matthew, and Alexander, of Woodstock, GA, Cynthia Peddicord of San Pablo, CA, stepson Richard Pate and wife Sandy of Pottsboro, TX, stepdaughter Bernice Gray of Sherman, TX, sister Rita Groess and husband Erich, of Denver, CO, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Wamego City Cemetery, Wamego, KS. Memorial services for Jerry will be held at 1:30 p.m, October 17, 2021, at Lakeway United Methodist Church, Pottsboro, TX. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lakeway UMC of Pottsboro, TX, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, KS, 4370 Salzer Rd., 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
