Carl L. Griffee, 68, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully with Martha by his side at his home November 9, 2021.
Carl was born August 6, 1953 in Seneca, Kansas to Willis Griffee and Marjorie (Morgan) Griffee. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1971 and attended K.S.U.
Carl married Martha Oney on August 1, 1978. Carl was preceded in death by both parents and Jack.
Carl is survived by his wife, Martha Griffee of Manhattan; a son, Joseph Griffee and his wife Kristina of Manhattan, and a daughter, Christy Griffee of Denver. Seven grandchildren; Sean Murphy, Josh Murphy, Ella Griffee, Dakota Griffee, Emma Griffee, Marquez Spiller, and Alli DeBey. He also has a brother, Phillip Griffee and his wife, Ilonda, both of Wichita, Kansas.
He always considered himself blessed to have both his children and their families close by.
He was a member of the local Sons of the American Legion for many years where he served as an officer at the Local, State, and National levels.
Carl worked in food service most of his life. For 27 years he ran the dining room at the American Legion in Manhattan (Maverick Steer Steak House). For 20 of those years, he also managed the club. After the American Legion, Carl went on to be the house cook for Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity for 13 years, where he was HONORED by being made an honorary member of the fraternity.
He loved animals; cats, dogs, chickens, and rabbits. Martha and Carl even raised Ostrich and cattle. For the last ten plus years, Carl and his devoted K-9 friend Jack were inseparable.
Carl enjoyed working with his grandson, Marquez, with his 4-H projects (chickens and rabbits). He showed them at the county and state 4-H fairs, where he earned many blue ribbons.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Carl’s life will be held Saturday afternoon (November 20, 2021) from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS.
A time for family and friends to share remembrances of Carl will be Saturday afternoon at 3:00.
A private family inurnment will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.