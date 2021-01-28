Carla L. Fredrickson, 69, of Wamego, Kansas, died, Saturday, January, 16, 2021 at the Wamego Health Center. She was a long-time resident of Wamego.
Carla was born on February 4, 1951 in Olathe, Kansas, the daughter of Carl A. and Dorothy Fredrickson.
She attended local schools and graduated from Olathe Highschool in 1970. She then attended Kansas State University where she earned a master’s degree in Counseling and Guidance.
Carla worked as a Parole Officer for the State of Kansas for 34 years, she retired in 2011 due to her health. She also worked as the Chief Court Services Officer in Manhattan. Carla enjoyed collecting various antiques; she restored an Ice box from the early 1900’s. She was an excellent cook, often making recipes from cookbooks she collected dating as far back as the 1800’s. She also collected purses, enameled cooking utensils and salt and pepper shakers.
Carla married Larry Bolyard on November 26, 1982 in Fort Riley, Kansas. He survives in their home.
Carla is also survived by her brother, Chris (Cindy) Fredrickson, Missouri; her stepchildren, Natalie (Kevin) Orr, Colorado, Megan (Ronald) Owens, California; her grandchildren Haley and Kyle, Colorado; great-grandchildren Evan and Emily; her aunt, Margaret, California; and numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her stepdaughter, Brittney Bolyard in 2016.
Carla’s wishes are to be cremated and she will be inurned at The Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society (PPAWS) and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellafuneral.com
