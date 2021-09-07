Carol Janet Ebert, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home, following a battle with cancer. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Carol was born on September 16, 1941, in Wakefield, Kansas, the daughter of Horace and Pauline (Vanderwilt) Wood. She attended grade school and graduated from Wakefield High School. Carol then graduated from the University of California — Berkley with a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree from Sacramento State University in English.
Carol taught English for 4 years at Kansas State University and then twenty-five years at Highland Community College. She also taught many years online. Prior to her teaching career, Carol was a farm wife and owned and operated an arts and crafts business, Ebert’s Herbs, which made homemade crafts filled with herbs and Potpourri. She also milled her own wheat flour and published two different wheat cookbooks. Carol was known for her dozen variations of cinnamon rolls, pies and donuts.
Carol loved to garden, raise flowers and bake. She was an experienced traveler and enjoyed bringing her family along. She traveled to Alaska, Iceland, and Europe. She enjoyed going on various cruises and visiting places across the country. Carol loved her family and especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her son, Neil Ebert (Laura) of Wamego; her grandchildren, Logan Ebert, Megan Ebert, Emmy Ebert, and Sadie Ebert, all of Wamego; and her brother, Allen Wood, Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Rachel Ebert, and her sister Nelva Peck.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Luke Episcopal Church in Wamego. Reverend Casey Rohleder will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Wamego City Cemetery. Carol will lie-in-state, on Thursday, beginning at 3:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to St. Luke Episcopal Church, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
