Carol Jo Bair, 86, of Wamego, KS, passed away at the Good Samaritan Society, of Wamego, Kansas Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Carol was born on August 20, 1934, in Wamego, Kansas the daughter of Leo Harold and Edna Ruth (Hall) Paxton. Carol graduated from Wamego High school and then nursing school. She worked as a nurse for Wamego Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital in Manhattan, and Stormont Vail, she also worked as a para-educator at USD 320.
She married Calvin Charles Peters in 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1972. To this union, three children were born. She married Glen Bair who also preceded her in death in 1976. She later met Dean Stewart who was her long-time companion for over 20 years.
Carol had a great love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed camping with family and friends and especially liked bird watching in the morning hours. Carol was a member of the Immanuel Faith Community Church- Wells Creek and taught Sunday school there for many years.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Leo Harold, and her mother Edna Ruth Hall. She is survived by her children; Earl Peters, Manhattan, KS, Carl Peters, Emporia, KS, and Wayne Peters, Wamego, KS; brother, Danny Paxton (Pat), California; 2 nephews; 3 grandchildren, Amanda Toney (Jeric), Jenna Peters, Ashley McConkey (Craig), and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
