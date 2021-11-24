St. Marys – Catherine Ann “Kay” Wild, 85, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at the St. Marys Manor.
Kay was born July 28, 1936, at home in rural Jackson County Kansas, the daughter of John T. and Catherine V. O’Conner Jacobson. She grew up in Delia where she attended grade school and moved to Topeka where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. Kay and her family moved to the Rossville community, where she attended high school.
Kay worked in food services for Kaw Valley USD No. 321 for 50 years before retiring. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her son, William C. “Billy” Wild on Nov 27, 1989; her parents: three brothers, Billy, John Jr. and Robert; her sister Rosemary Pauly.
Kay was united in marriage to William S. Wild on October 31, 1959, in Topeka. He survives at the home.
Other survivors include a son, Lonnie (Angie) Wild, Topeka; her daughter Connie (Chris) Royer, Manhattan; a brother Donald (Genevieve) Jacobson, Rossville; two sisters, Betty Lambotte, and Dorothy (Jim) Lloyd, all of Rossville; six grandchildren, Becky (Kris) Logsdon, Lindsay Royer, Gavin Royer, Lauren, Joe and Brock Wild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Wild will lie in state on Friday, November 26, 2021 after 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home where there will be a family visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Food for the Poor and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online condolences may be sent to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
