Charles Robert Sharpsteen, 83, was born in Newton, Kansas the youngest child of Bob and Dode Sharpsteen. He went to Potwin and Wichita Public Schools. He met his wife Elizabeth Sharpsteen and they married on June 10, 1972. They made their first home in Turon, Kansas. While there he worked for Shaeffer Plow at Pratt, Kansas and his wife was a teacher in Langdon, Kansas. Chuck and Beth soon moved to Wichita where he worked for several years in heating and air conditioning for Coleman Company as a forklift operator. For the last 24 years of his work career, he worked at Gates Learjet in the tool crib. He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and solitaire.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert B. and Doris (Whiteside) Sharpsteen, his sister and best friend Betty J. Whitted, his brothers Ben Sharpsteen and Bill Sharpsteen, and a host of friends and family.
He leaves to mourn his passing on February 25, 2021, his wife of 49 years Elizabeth; his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Chris Phillips of Alma, Ks; granddaughter Chenoa Phillips of Manhattan, Ks; grandsons Dominic Fisher of Wichita, Ks and Jaeden Phillips of Alma, Ks; and his bestest friend, Kitty Piper.
Visitation 1-2 pm and Service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 3, both at Antioch Christian Church, 3741 N. 15th W., Wichita, Kansas. Graveside following the service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. US-54, Wichita, Kansas. Memorials may be designated in his memory to Antioch Christian Church, 3741 N. 15th W, Wichita, Ks 67203 or Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N Rock Rd Bldg 200 Ste 213, Wichita, Ks 67226.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
