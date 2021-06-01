St. Marys—Cheri L. Gamino, 74, St. Marys, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born November 23, 1946, in Braymer, MO. the daughter of Lee and Myrtle Beam Phillips. Cheri graduated from high school and junior college.
Cheri had lived in the Emmett and St. Marys communities for many years. She worked at Ray’s Apple Market in St. Marys. She had worked at the Wamego City Hospital and had been a travel agent for Knoll’s Travel Agency. Cheri worked at St. Marys State Bank and had worked in the offices of the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Cheri and Tony Gamino were united in marriage on April 9, 2013, in Westmoreland; he survives of the home.
Other survivors include her daughter, Lorelei Downey-Case, St. Marys. Chad (Amy) Gamino, Wamego, Todd (Sarah) Gamino, Manhattan, Alycea (Jason) Lakin, Wamego, Angel Gamino, Olsburg, and Chuente‘ (Kyle Howard) Gamino, KC, MO.; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat Gizmo.
Cheri’s wishes were to be cremated with private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
