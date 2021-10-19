Dale Eldon Webster, age 93, of Salina, formerly of Manhattan, died October 17, 2021, at Brookdale-Fairdale Senior Living in Salina.
Dale was born on May 17, 1928, in a farmhouse two miles north of Fostoria, Kansas, to Albert and Gladys L. (Ephramson) Webster. Dale was raised on several area farms during his grade school years and attended different country schools, until his family moved to Fostoria, Kansas. He finished grade school in Fostoria and went to Fostoria High for two years. The family then moved to Westmoreland in the Fall of 1944, and Dale graduated from Westmoreland High School in May, 1946. It was at Westmoreland High that Dale met the love of his life, Mary Lou Chilcott.
Dale and Mary Lou were united in marriage on October 6, 1946, in Westmoreland. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in October 2016. Mary Lou preceded Dale in death on January 7, 2017.
Dale and Mary Lou were blessed with two daughters, Janet Elaine in 1948, and Debra Lea in 1951.
Dale’s work career as a heavy equipment operator included working at the Pottawatomie County Shops, the building of Tuttle Creek Dam, missel bases in Council Grove and Concordia, the Jeffrey Energy Center in St. Marys, Coop Chemical Plant in Lawrence, and various contractors in the Manhattan area. Dale was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 101 Union. After retirement, Dale enjoyed volunteering for RSVP of Manhattan and The First Christian Church of Manhattan. Dale enjoyed traveling, especially in his 5th Wheel Camper, card clubs at Zeandale and Green Valley, coffee groups, spending times with friends, and engaging in a good conversation with whoever was available. Dale was a member of the Serenity Group in Manhattan and the Riley County Senior Services Center.
Dale was a member of The First Christian Church of Manhattan. He was a life Deacon and served as chairperson of Deacons, preparing communion for Sunday services for over 20 years. Dale helped prepare and mail the church newsletter for over 25 years. He enjoyed the Church’s Men’s Breakfast group for many years.
Dale’s life goal was to be the oldest living Webster male. At the age of 91, he reached that goal, and then surpassed it.
Dale is survived by his two daughters: Janet Webster of Manhattan, Debra Soper (Dave) of Salina, four grandchildren: Darrin Soper (Allison) of Salina, Danelle Ward of Winter Garden, FL, Audra Stamm (Lenny) of Wamego, Dustin Roudybush (Nicole) of Topeka, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, brother LeRoy Webster (Verla) of Westmoreland and sister Nila Parks of Manhattan, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife Mary Lou, Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Burkman, and grandson Gary Gordon, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, at 1:30 pm at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland Cemetery at Westmoreland, KS.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The First Christian Church of Manhattan, Interim Healthcare-Hospice of Salina, or Brookdale-Fairdale Senior Living of Salina. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
