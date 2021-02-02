Dale William Yonning, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, Kansas. He was a lifetime member of this area.
Dale was born on July 17, 1949 a son of George William and Norma Jean Julien Yonning. He attended schools in Wamego and graduated from Wamego High School in 1967.
Dale served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He earned several awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon. He was a life-time member of the American Legion in St. George since 1968.
Dale was a farmer, spending most of his life working and operating the family farm. He also worked for the Facilities Department at Kansas State University as the Chiller Plant Operator for almost 30 years. He retired from KSU in 2011. He was a mechanic for Eugene Prockish Trucking and he worked for an auto dealership in Wamego, and Wamego Sand Company.
Dale loved working the farm but he also enjoyed deer hunting and traveling. He and Jackie would travel to many states just to go visit casinos. He enjoyed watching and reading Westerns. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Dale married Jackie (Falder) Lowe on April 3, 1993 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego, Kansas. She survives in their home.
Dale is also survived by his children; Kristi (William) Herrman, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Karen (Sean) Williams, Wamego, Kansas, Richard (Kristi) Lowe, Alma, Kansas, Kristy (Wade) Newland, Thayer, Kansas; his grandchildren Skylar (Josh), Samantha, Cody (Megan), Nathan, Derek, Tanner, Colby, Karley, Lorelei, Kayley and Harkin; his great-grandchildren, William, Judah and Jameson; his sister, Shirley Bowers, Junction City, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Douglas and Gary Yonning and one great-grand daughter, Charlotte.
Dale will lie-in-state from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. There will be a private family service on Friday followed by a public graveside with Military Honors at 11:30 am, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Wamego City Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
