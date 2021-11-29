Daniel Charles Kraus, 58, of Paxico, KS died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1963, in Topeka the son of Lawrence and Roberta (Michaelis) Kraus.
Daniel graduated from Kansas State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Technology Management. He was a Journeyman Wireman for IBEW Local #226 Topeka from 1984 to 1992. He then worked at BNSF, first as a Locomotive Electrician, then Conductor/Locomotive Engineer from 1992 to 1998. In 1998 he began working as a Journeyman Electrician for Westar Energy (now Evergy), then Electrical Maintenance Supervisor, then Electrical Maintenance Planner, retiring in 2020.
Daniel was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #534 and was a former member of IBEW Local #226 and #304. He enjoyed the outdoors, bow hunting for whitetail deer, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, fishing, and taking the family to experience as many National Parks as possible.
He married Susan Hahn on April 26, 1986, in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Daniel and Erin Kraus, and his mother, Roberta Kraus. Five siblings, Donna (Bob) Perry, Carol (Dan) Gardner, Lee (Betsy) Kraus, Paul (Jill) Kraus, and Mary Beth (Miguel) Remedios also survive. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Kraus.
A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. Monday followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the church. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made Catholic Charities of NE Kansas, or Midland Hospice Care sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
