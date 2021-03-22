Cameron,Missouri- Darrell Wallace Bartlett, 78, of Cameron, passed away March 17, 2021.
He was born October 27, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri to Garland and Lena (Brandon) Bartlett.
Darrell was a United States Army Veteran. He served in Germany, where he met his wife, Emmi Gilmer. They were married in 1963 in Ashaffenburg, Germany. After serving his country, they returned home, where Darrell was employed as a commercial truck driver until retiring.
Darrell is predeceased by his parents, and brother, Marvin Bartlett.
Survivors: wife, Emmi, of the home; 3 sons, Dan (Kathy) Bartlett, Cameron, Missouri; Tom,(Laurie) Bartlett, Lawson, Missouri, James (Sheila) Bartlett, Chatham, Illinois; 3 sisters, Shirley (Gary) McClain, Maryville, Missouri, Marilyn (Randy) Godwin, Colgate, Oklahoma and Carol Bartlett, Maitland, Missouri; brother, Danny Bartlett, Burlington Junction, Missouri; sister-in-law, Linda Bartlett, Melvern, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Memorial Fund: Veteran’s Assistance League ℅ The Missouri Veteran’s Home.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
