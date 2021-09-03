Dennis (Red) Ray Stauffer, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Dennis was born in Westmoreland, KS on June 21, 1942, a son of Lois (Hough) and George Stauffer. He graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1960.
He was united in marriage to Betty Holder on October 6, 1962, at the St. Bernards Catholic Church in Wamego.
Dennis and Betty enjoyed motorcycle travel, visiting 49 states, Canada, and Mexico with the Topeka Touring Society. Dennis also enjoyed his morning walks with his golden retriever, Bella, and spending time on his farm. On his 62nd birthday, Dennis retired from Meinhardt Farm Equipment / Kan-Equip after a 40-year career as a farm mechanic.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Betty Stauffer, of Wamego, and son, David Stauffer, and his wife Cathy, of The Villages, Florida. Also, surviving is his brother, Donald Stauffer, of Mentor, Ohio.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis Stauffer Memorial Scholarship for Ag Mechanics in care of Bank of the Flint Hills, PO Box 226, Wamego, KS 66547.
To send a note of condolence visits the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home website www.irvinparkview.com.
