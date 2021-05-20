Dinah Mary Turnbull, 66, of Alma, Kansas, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Dinah was born on July 8, 1954, in Topeka, the daughter of Ronald and Ellen Maginley Turnbull. She attended local schools and Alma High School.
Dinah worked several years at the Big Lakes Developmental Center in Manhattan. Dinah loved to sing, play Bingo, and doing things for others. She was a true “people watcher” and loved animals. She also enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and listening to country music. Dinah had a kind and caring heart and spirit.
Dinah is survived by her nephew, Jeff Stuewe (Debbie) and his children, Justice and Kinsey Stuewe, and long-time friend Lyn Posey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, Daniel Turnbull, her other siblings, Cynthia Stuewe and Michael Turnbull, and a nephew Michael Turnbull.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bethlehem Cemetery on Snokomo Road, south east of Paxico. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Community Care Ministry, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at www.campanellastewart.com.
