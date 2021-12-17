Donald Albert Dearing

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Eudora on Wednesday, December 15th at 10:00am with burial to follow at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Warren-McElwain Mortuary-Eudora Chapel on Tuesday, December 14th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Donald (Don) Albert Dearing of Eudora, Kansas passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Over the last 91 years he has enjoyed a lifetime of loving family, friends, business associates and folks less fortunate to whom he would compassionately give a “hand up”. Don was born on June 27, 1930 in Salina, Kansas where he spent his childhood before leaving formal education and going to work at the young age of 14. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Don came back to Salina where he met a pretty girl who was babysitting his younger brother, Carmen. A love affair quickly blossomed and on November 27, 1954 Don married Mardella Ann Lutgen in Cawker City, Kansas in front of family and friends. The newlyweds initially made their home in Topeka, Kansas before settling in rural Wabaunsee County and then Wamego, Kansas, where they raised four wonderful children. The couple later moved to Eudora, Kansas, where they’ve spent the last 35 years together.
Don was a perfectionist in everything he did and he prided himself in his work ethic. Everyone that knew him would certainly agree that you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that could out work him. While it was difficult for anyone to keep up with him in his prime, working hard and having a solid handshake would certainly earn his respect. After owning several successful businesses, including Dearing Paint & Drywall and Dearing Sandblasting, Don retired in his mid-80s. However, he didn’t slow down much and could often be seen mowing over 32 acres or trimming trees on his property. Don also enjoyed tinkering and re-furbishing old trucks and motorcycles, and especially loved his old Harley-Davidson bikes.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mardella Dearing of Eudora, KS; his four children, Marlynda Hill (Randy), Lenexa, KS; Steve Dearing (Melanie), Archie, MO; LaDonna Ballock (Don), Eudora, KS; Sandra Mumaw, Ozawkie, KS; a brother Carmen Williams (Donna), Kansas City, MO; along with 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
His children sincerely thank everyone for what you’ve brought to Don’s life over the last 91 years. Special thanks to the staff in the ICU unit at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during his final hours.
Don loved trees so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Warren-McElwain Mortuary-Eudora Chapel so that his children may have trees planted in his name or Old Holy Family Catholic Church Restoration and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
