Donald C. Winter, age 94, of Manhattan, died July 20, 2021 in Manhattan.
He was born on March 29, 1927 in Los Angeles, California the son of Anthony and Eva Elizabeth (Sweet) Winter. Don served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. After his service time, Donald lived in Manhattan. He worked for Westar Energy for 38 years as a lineman and then later as a line foreman before he retired. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union for 65 years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 17, and the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Don loved coaching his children’s little league baseball teams, dancing, playing cards, and golfing with friends.
He was married to Wilma Irene Gros, who preceded him in death. Don was later married to Betty Lou Phalen who also preceded him in death. He was also was preceded in death by his children, Elizabeth Richey and Daniel Winter; and his sisters, Rita Ellison and Roberta O’Dell.
Don is survived by his children: John Winter (Janet) of Waterloo, NY, Gary Winter of Corpus Christi, TX, David Winter (Julie) of Manhattan, KS, Patricia Jones of Lawrence, KS, Teresa Wilson (Michael) of Lone Star, KS, and James Winter of Olathe, KS, and his daughter-in-law, Anita Winter of Overland Park, KS, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday August 8, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Parish Vigil Service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday August 9, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball in Manhattan, with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
