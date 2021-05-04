Donald Gene Hudson

Age: 61
Born: Oct. 21, 1958
Died: in his home in Milford, Iowa, June 11, 2020
Donald (Donny) was born in Manhattan, KS. On October 21, 1958 to Forrest (Corky) & Wilma Hudson of Wamego, KS.
As a child Donny loved to swim and fish in the Vermillion River near the family’s home. He Graduated from Wamego High School in 1977, where he excelled in hand-crafted arts and was offered an art scholarship.
After high school he went to work for the mobile home manufacturing company, Guerdons of Manhattan, KS., then latter worked for R&W Milling of Wamego, KS. During this time he met Dory Joyce Rettig of Spencer, Iowa and chose to move to her home state, where they married, June 29, 1991, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. They lived as husband and wife moving to several small towns though-out northwest Iowa working for mostly small dairy farms.
The couple divorced in 2008, at which time Donny moved to Milford, Iowa, where he took a job at Style Craft Manufacturing Company, working for them for over 15 years until downsizing caused him to leave.
Donny enjoyed woodworking and everything having to do with the great outdoors. He is survived by his 3 children: Ethan (27), Emily (24), and Elliot (20), 2 brothers: Kenneth Hudson (65) and wife Yvonne of Westmoreland, KS. — David Hudson (55) and wife Kellie of St. George, KS. & 1 sister, Linda Riem (64) of St. George, KS., along with 10 nieces/nephews and 10 plus great nieces/nephews. Donald was preceded in death by both parents and a brother Anthony (Tony) Hudson.
Condolences can be sent to: ICO. Ben Reim, 2520 Brookville Cr., Manhattan, KS. 66502
A small gathering of remembrance will be held at: the Methodist Churches community building on 3rd st. in St. George on Friday June 11, 2021 at 6 PM if you need directions please contact Linda at 1mreim@Jive.com refreshments will served.
