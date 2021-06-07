Donald V Phillips

Donald Phillips passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 73 in the Villages, Florida.
His battle with health issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with jokes, a smile, laughter and strength until the end
Don was born in Oregon City, Oregon, to Phyllis F Nicholson and Paul A Phillips, the 4th of 7 children. He grew up in Colorado, graduated high school and then went into the US Army 1965-1968. After his Army experience Don returned to Denver, CO where he teamed up with his brother Tom. He was industrious worker in construction, being sought after for his dry wall skills. In Colorado, he had three children, Robert, Terri and Michele. And is survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Don was a loving husband, father and brother and a friend too many. He enjoyed the simple things of life, great food, watching his favorite football team of the Denver Broncos, followed by his second favorite the Kansas City Chiefs. He collected exotic marbles, catching fireflies and searching for mushrooms in Kansas. He also loved his scotty dogs.
Donald moved to Wamego, Kansas and in 1996 met the love of his life, Barbara Fanshier (Daniels) thru her granddaughter, Kristen, at an appropriately named “Loves” convenience store. They were married in 1999 in Kinsley, Kansas and added to his family with Barb’s children David, Shawn, Lisa, and grandchildren.
Barbara introduced Don to the world, obtaining his first passport and starting their worldwide adventures together. They enjoyed cruising the world and visited such places as China, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand, to name a few.
After a trip to Florida to watch his step-daughter’s cats, Don and Barb fell in love with the weather and in 2001 they retired from their work in Kansas and moved to the Villages, FL. Upon arrival they made new friends, quickly setting up nightly card games. Don enjoyed all card games and one could always count on Don to be a tough competitor. Don also took up new skills such as making stained glass. And enjoyed the villages lifestyle of golf cart driving
In recent years, Don and Barb traveled with Lisa and Shawn to explore land adventures in Spain, the south of France, Ireland, and Iceland. Don especially enjoyed the falconry in Ireland and the hot soaking springs of Iceland
In Sept 2019 Don was excited to travel to see his son, his granddaughters, Jasmine and Nico and their spouses Zach and Ryan, and his grandson Taylor, at Jasmines wedding, along with being introduced to his great granddaughter Ariel and great grandson Zaiden.
Don will be remembered for his sparkling mischievous eyes, his radiant smile, and his love of his wife Barbara.
Don will be honored on Sept 4, 2021 at 2:30 in the afternoon at McKillip funeral home, 623 Marsh Ave, Kinsley. KS and interred at Hillside Cemetery, Kinsley. Condolences can be left on
