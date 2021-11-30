Dorothy Mae “Dody” Berg (63) of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Dody was born on June 5, 1958, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of Chester and Dorothy Turner Plummer. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Wamego High School in 1976. She then attended Pittsburg State University studying English and Accounting.
Dody was the co-owner of Berg Repair in rural Westmoreland. She was a mechanic and bookkeeper as well as all other aspects of the business. In her earlier years she managed a day care in Wamego and had been an active member of the Jaycees, holding both local and state offices. Dody was a volunteer for 7 Township Fire and dedicated member in the Gold Star community for the families of fallen service members, planting trees, holding flags, and sharing stories with the families of the finest men and women in the world. Dody was a life member and leader of the Girl Scouts. She loved to read, sew, tend her flower gardens, and travel to craft shows. Dody was always willing to open her home to anyone in need and was known as Mamma Dody or Aunt Dody by many people. She attended St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Dody married Kirby Robertson on December 28, 1977. She later married Charles Berg on July 28, 1990 in Wheaton, Kansas. He survives at their home.
Dody is survived by her children; Amanda Miller (Jerod) of Blaine, and Tobias Ketchell (Karma) of New Orleans; Her grandchildren Kristie Smith (Foster Patton), Eveyln Robertson, Alia Robertson, Aubrie McCallum, and Charlotte McCallum; her siblings, Pat Forsberg (Roger), Dennis Plummer, Barbara Reed (Ralph), Conradena Plummer, Jeanne Devader (Steve), and Sam Quigley. Dody was preceded in death by her parents, her son Sergeant First Class Forrest Robertson, and her siblings, Michael Plummer and Kate Lewis.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Reverend Terry DeGiovanni will be officiating. Burial will follow in Moodyville cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to The Patriot Guard or St. Luke Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
