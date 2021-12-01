Dorothy Mae Streiner

Dorothy M. Streiner, 94, of Wamego, KS passed away at her home November 27, 2021, following a short illness.
She was born December 13, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of John Charles Henry Bacquet and Irene Alice (Sorg) Bacquet. Dorothy attended schools in Mansfield, graduating from high school there. Following high school, she graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser in Mansfield and Boulder, CO. Dorothy married Loren Edward Streiner on April 8, 1967, and they made their home in Wamego, KS. She worked as a para-educator and teachers-aide at Wamego Central Elementary School for many years. Dorothy was an active member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Wamego, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society for many years, past member of the Wamego Chapter of Portia Club, and volunteered as a Girl Scouts Leader in Wamego, Mansfield, and Boulder, CO. Her family was her pride and joy.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Loren on August 4, 2021, a grandson Jace Ward, her brother Raymond Bacquet, and a sister Dolores DeWeese.
Her survivors include her two daughters: Lisa Ward (Roger), and Debbie Hoffman (Jeff) all of Wamego, KS; a brother, Ronald Bacquet (Georgia) of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Brianna Hoffman and Josh Hoffman both of Wamego, KS, Blake Ward (Lauren) and Brooke Ward, all of Overland Park, KS; one great-grandson, Asher Ward, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Wamego City Cemetery on Friday, December 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 17535 Say Rd., Wamego, KS 66547, or may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, KS, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
